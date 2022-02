Kyle Larson will begin the defense of his NASCAR Cup Series championship when the new season begins with the 2022 Daytona 500 on Sunday. Larson won 10 races last year, including four of the final five, after recording a total of six over his first eight Cup Series seasons. The 29-year-old has yet to finish in the top five in 15 series starts at Daytona International Speedway, while his best showing in "The Great American Race" was seventh in 2016 and 2019.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO