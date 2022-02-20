Microsoft's Presidents Day deals can save you big on Razer, HyperX, & more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Looking to refresh your bedroom, a kid’s room or even one of you guest rooms? Now is a great time to mattress shop online with big deals to be had during Presidents’ Day sales. Some mattress specials are at deep discounts right now, allowing you to snag deals and save hundreds of dollars on each order.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), a leading home discount retailer, is offering its shoppers Presidents Day deals on furniture in-store and online that include 20% off all Broyhill recliners, sectionals, outdoor seating, dining, gazebos, accessories and cushions. The sale also includes 20% off all mattresses with same-day availability. Customers can shop these deals Feb. 12-27.
Got a toaster on the fritz? Well, this is your sign to stop settling for burnt bagels (c’mon, you know you deserve it). President’s Day officially kicks off on February 21, and you can expect to see hundreds of savings on appliances from top retailers, including Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target. Plus, we all know they *do not* mess around when it comes to a sale, but where can you snag the very best deals on air fryers, slow cookers, coffee makers (psst: scroll to number 1 on this list to steal Breville’s Barista Express at almost half off) and the like? We’ve done the scouring for you. Read on for some of the lowest prices you can find on household appliances you didn’t know you needed.
If you're ready to upgrade your mattress or are in need of a new one, now is the best time of year to shop and save. Throughout the month of February top mattress brands like Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Purple reliably host their biggest annual sales. Another brand to add to that list is Casper, the original bed-in-a-box.
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Table of Contents
Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods
Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021)
Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro
Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones
Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation)
Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) With Wireless Charging
Looking for the best AirPods deals for February 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to...
With the busy holiday travel season behind us, now's a great time to get travel gear at discount prices from Amazon Deals for Presidents' Day. From tents and coolers to luggage sets and sleep masks, there are discounts for everyone -- campers, adventurers and those who like to travel in style!
President's Day is here, and with it comes a raft of killer deals which are just begging to be snapped up. We've seen deals from all over the web today - on all kinds of musical and non-musical tech - but Guitar Center's President's Day sale has got us especially hot under the collar. This deal in particular - $100 off the Fender Tweed Hot Rod Deluxe - is one we'd recommend you take a look at. If you're in the market for a tube amp that'll fulfil your gigging needs, then you may have just found the one.
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. In case you haven't noticed, we're down to the wire on Presidents' Day sales. For those of you on the hunt for some new electronics, be warned: It'll be months before you see tech deals to rival those that'll be wrapping up today.
When shopping for a new TV to get a better view of your favorite shows there are many details to consider, but it often comes down to cost and picture quality. If you're searching for a smart TV that performs well in both dark and bright rooms or a great gaming TV, Presidents' Day is one of the most popular times for TV deals with massive savings.
Amazon on Tuesday filed lawsuits against two companies that allegedly acted as fake-review brokers. Third-party sellers allegedly paid the companies, AppSally and Rebatest, for product reviews, with the hope that it would juice their products' ranking in Amazon search results. Fake reviews have plagued Amazon's online marketplace for years. Amazon...
Click here to read the full article. “If you use Chinese celebrities, you get an [expletive]storm on social media,” CEO Bjorn Gulden told Wall Street analysts.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalFire Shuts Down Alpargatas Footwear Factory in BrazilFoot Locker to Carry Exclusive Reebok Footwear Lines in Fall '22Puma's Latest King Football Boots Choose Vegan Over Kangaroo LeatherBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
If you’re searching for the best refrigerator deals, you’ll for sure want to check out this Presidents Day sale on a Samsung 28-cubic-foot smart side-by-side refrigerator. You can save $300 on this spacious stainless steel refrigerator in Samsung’s Presidents Day sales with the normal $1,399 price knocked down to $1,099 price.
Comments / 0