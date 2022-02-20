ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Vacation Simulator Developers React to 20 Minute Speedrun

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch along with the developers from Owlchemy Labs as they react to...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Dead By Daylight’ developer may be working on a spin-off dating simulator

Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has filed a trademark for what looks like a spin-off dating simulator. Whilst no such romantic spin-off of the asymmetrical multiplayer game has been confirmed, a trademark filing at the United States Patent and Trademark Office appears to confirm that such a game is being looked at by Behaviour Interactive.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy