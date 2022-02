We got a wild game between Villanova and UConn Tuesday night. UConn coach Danny Hurley was ejected but the Huskies scored the final six points to get the close win, their first over Villanova since 2014. It was wild at the window, too. I have to admit I was on the Wildcats' side and if you got them at +2 you pushed but other numbers came up short.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO