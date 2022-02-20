Tigers top Baker, claim GOL title

The La Grande boys basketball team feels so at home in the Baker gym that the Tigers walked out Saturday night, Feb. 19, with one of the nets.

This episode of nylon larceny was minor, though, compared to the other things the Tigers left with:

The Greater Oregon League championship and a home game in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs March 5.

The Tigers had key runs at the end of the second quarter and the start of the third en route to a 69-52 win over Baker.

The Bulldogs never led.

The game was reminiscent of La Grande’s 76-44 win over the Bulldogs, also in the Baker gym, 11 days earlier.

In both games the Tigers used their height and quick hands to clog passing lanes and stifle Baker’s normally efficient offense.

The Bulldogs are the highest scoring team in the Class 4A ranks, averaging 68 points per game.

But after Baker’s 67-41 romp over La Grande on the Tigers’ home floor on Jan. 28, in the two rematches in Baker the Bulldogs had their two lowest-scoring games of the season, with 44 and 52 points.

(Baker also scored 52 in a loss to Homedale, also in Baker, on Dec. 9.)

“Their length worked in their favor for sure,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said of La Grande after the GOL title game. “They got a lot of deflections.”

Jones said Baker players aided La Grande by failing to use enough ball fakes and by “staring at the person we’re passing to.”

The Bulldogs also missed multiple shots that they normally make at a high percentage, but on Saturday night refused to drop.

Jones said that, with the exception of too many turnovers, he was generally pleased with Baker’s offensive execution.

“We did a good job getting great looks,” he said. “But those missed shots are such morale boosters for them and such morale devastators for us. It was a big disappointment.”

La Grande, which played without injured point guard Logan Williams, also had an overwhelming advantage at the free throw line. The Tigers shot 36 free throws, making 22. Baker shot just four, and made all of them.

Baker made enough field goals early to keep the highly anticipated third game between the rivals competitive.

A large contingent of La Grande fans packed into the southeast corner of the Baker gym, combining with the raucous Bulldog fans to create an atmosphere appropriate for a game with playoff implications.

After Brady Hutchins’ 3-pointer — the first of his five — gave La Grande an early 5-0 lead, Baker answered with Jaxon Logsdon’s inside basket and Paul Hobson’s 3-pointer to forge a 5-5 tie with 3:35 left in what was a somewhat sloppy first quarter.

Baker’s first points, on Logsdon’s hoop, came almost halfway through the period.

La Grande’s Devin Bell, who led all scorers with 23 points, scored late to give the Tigers a 9-7 lead after one quarter.

Much more ominously for Baker, the Bulldogs picked up their seventh foul with 1:24 left, meaning La Grande would shoot free throws on most fouls for the remaining 9½ minutes of the half.

The Tigers took advantage.

Hobson made another 3-pointer to tie the score at 12 with 6:40 left in the second quarter.

It was the final tie.

After Bell’s 3-pointer gave La Grande a 15-12 lead, Baker’s Hudson Spike swished a 12-footer from the key to cut the lead to 15-14.

Then Hutchins and Bell, two of the Tigers’ senior leaders, took over.

Hutchins made consecutive 3-pointers in less than a minute to give La Grande its biggest lead thus far, at 21-14.

Bell then made six straight free throws in the final 3 minutes of the half, and Alex Rodriguez and Jace Schow each had a basket as the Tigers went on a 16-6 run to push their lead to 31-20 lead at halftime.

Baker’s bid for a quick comeback to start the second half was foiled when La Grande grabbed three straight offensive rebounds on one possession, leading to Hutchins’ basket that boosted the Tigers lead to 35-20.

“They did a great job of crashing the offensive boards,” Jones said of the Tigers.

Isaiah Jones made two free throws, but La Grande then scored 10 straight points, including 3-pointers by Hutchins and Schow in a 43-second span.

After Sam Tsiatsos scored on a driving layin, the La Grande lead was 45-22 with 3:44 left in the third quarter.

Logsdon scored off a steal and Spike made consecutive 3-pointers to get Baker within 46-30, but Bell’s late basket inside gave the Tigers a 48-30 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The lead swelled to as much as 24 points, at 57-33, in the fourth quarter.

And although Baker never got closer than 63-48 on Jaron Long’s layin, Jones said he was happy with Baker’s effort despite the big deficit during the second half.

“They did a great job of playing hard, and they finished the game the right way,” he said.

Spike led Baker with 17 points. Hobson added 12, Logsdon 11 and Isaiah Jones eight.

Baker will now have a home play-in game either on Friday, Feb. 25, or Saturday, Feb. 26. The time and opponent will be determined later this week, said Buell Gonzales Jr., the Baker School District’s athletic director.

If the game is Friday, Feb. 25, it will take place after the Baker girls game against Pendleton, which starts at 5 p.m. The girls game will be followed by a ceremony honoring the 1972 BHS boys basketball team, which finished second in the state. If the boys play-in game is Friday, it will take place immediately after the ceremony, Gonzales said.

The Baker boys game against Pendleton, originally set for Friday, Feb. 25, has been canceled due to the play-in game.

The winner of the play-in game will advance to the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on March 4.