Van Vleuten wins Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Tom Dumoulin has admitted there was a chance he could have never returned to the professional peloton when he took time out to reflect on life a year ago. The Jumbo-Visma rider is now happy, racing again and currently in action at the UAE Tour, where he will be a contender for Tuesday's time trial stage. However this time last year, he was reflecting greatly on life, without the conviction he wanted to ever race again.

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO