Cycling

Van Vleuten wins Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

By Laura Weislo
 2 days ago
Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the sprint victory on the final stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, powering to the stage over world champion Elisa...

Annemiek van Vleuten again masters the injury comeback

It was a devastating early end to last season for Annemiek van Vleuten, crashing hard at Paris-Roubaix and facing up to a challenging recovery, but again the Movistar rider has proved how adeptly she can deliver a speedy and powerful comeback by starting 2022 with overall victory at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.
CYCLING
UAE Tour stage 2 live coverage

1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 04:20:45. 10 Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost. 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 00:00:06. 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:12. 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers. 7 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane. 8 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Gazprom-Rusvelo. 9 Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal...
CYCLING
Sam Bennett returns to Bora-Hansgrohe with second in UAE Tour sprint

Sunday's opening stage of the UAE Tour in Madinat Zayed brought with it the biggest sprint showdown of this still-young season, with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) taking the early spoils from a star-packed field. Even with Caleb Ewan and Fernando Gaviria not racing, the Belgian still had to get past the...
WORLD
UAE Tour: Mark Cavendish takes sprint win on stage 2

Despite the headwind sprint, Cavendish hit out early and it paid off. He burst into the lead as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was being led out, and the Irishman then found himself boxed in and unable to sprint. Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’...
CYCLING
€50,000 for women's Tour of Flanders as men's prize money is matched

The 2022 edition of the Women's Tour of Flanders will offer the same prize money purse as the men's race, Flanders Classics CEO Tomas van den Spiegel has announced. Speaking in an interview with Belgian financial newspaper De Tijd, Van den Spiegel said his organisation would offer €50,000 as a total prize purse for each of the women's and men's events, and that the winners of each race will be paid €20,000.
CYCLING
Tom Dumoulin happy to return to Grand Tour racing in 2022

Tom Dumoulin has admitted there was a chance he could have never returned to the professional peloton when he took time out to reflect on life a year ago. The Jumbo-Visma rider is now happy, racing again and currently in action at the UAE Tour, where he will be a contender for Tuesday's time trial stage. However this time last year, he was reflecting greatly on life, without the conviction he wanted to ever race again.
CYCLING
2022 UAE Tour stage 3 time trial - start times

Artyom Zakharov (Astana Qazaqstan Team) will be the first rider down the starting ramp during the UAE Tour's stage 3 nine-kilometre time trial held in Ajman on Tuesday. The event begins at 14:15 local time and ends with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) as the last rider off at 16:19 local time.
CYCLING
Evenepoel seals Volta ao Algarve overall victory on Malhão

The 22-year-old Belgian rode the wheels of his teammate Yves Lampaert and Louis Vervaeke on the lower slopes of the steep Alto do Malhão, later accelerating to pull away a five-man winning move in the final kilometre. Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started...
CYCLING
Cycling
Science
Sports
Wiebes and Kool bring new sprint combo to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Team DSM will rely on their strength in numbers during the finals of both 1.Pro Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 26 and 1.1 Omloop van het Hageland on February 27. The team will field two powerful sprinters, Lorena Wiebes and Charlotte Kool, for a tough-to-beat duo during Opening Weekend. Alongside...
CYCLING
Mixed bag for Ineos in UAE Tour TT: Ganna beaten, Plapp on road bike, Yates flying

There were mixed fortunes for Ineos Grenadiers on stage 3 of the UAE Tour time trial, with a couple of disappointments but also cause for celebration and optimism. In World Champion Filippo Ganna, the British team had the big favourite for the 9km individual time trial in Ajman, but the Italian was beaten into second place by Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost).
CYCLING
McNulty buoyed by finishing second to Evenepoel in Algarve

Brandon McNulty's disappointment was evident when he crossed the finish line in Tavira after Saturday's time trial, but his Volta ao Algarve took on a different hue after he sealed second place overall with another assured display on the summit finish at Alto do Malhão. The traditional finale to...
CYCLING
UAE Tour 2022 rider of the day: Jasper Philipsen

Landing the first blow of the season on his sprinter rivals Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) timed his effort to perfection and won the UAE Tour opening stage. Any pre-season nerves or rustiness was blown away as the Belgian found just enough space in a hectic finish at Madinat Zayed to win on his first outing of the new season.
CYCLING
The Cyclists’ Alliance introduce new Rider Hotline

Riders’ union The Cyclists’ Alliance (TCA) has introduced a new ‘Rider Hotline’ service for 2022, intended to be a single point of contact for riders to file complaints, report concerns, or seek advice on a range of ethical, personal or practical issues. All queries submitted through...
CYCLING
The transformation of Victor Campenaerts

If a team manager had asked Victor Campenaerts a couple of years ago if he could ride the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix, they would, in his words, have received a ‘gentle apology’. So why has the Hour Record holder now made winning a big cobbled Classic the next major objective of his career?
CYCLING
Lefevere opens the door to Mark Cavendish riding the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish’s impressive stage 2 victory at the UAE Tour has boosted his chances of riding the 2022 Tour de France with QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team manager Patrick Lefevere opening the door to the Manxman’s presence by revealing the team’s best sprinter will secure the spot in the eight-rider team for July.
CYCLING
Ben Tulett set for Giro d'Italia debut with Ineos Grenadiers

If anybody was in a position to make light of Ben Tulett’s repeated ill fortune at the Volta ao Algarve, it was Geraint Thomas. The Welshman, after all, has picked himself up from more crashes than he would care to remember over the years, and he could empathise with his young Ineos Grenadiers teammate’s travails in Portugal.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

