Missing Detroit Teen, Zion Foster Still Missing; Mother Says Cousin Admitted to Throwing Her Dead Body in Dumpster

Zion Foster GoFundMe

On Jan. 5, 2022, 17-year-old Zion Foster was picked up by a cousin, Jaylin Brazier, 23, to attend a party at a family member's home on Detroit's west side.

That was the last time anybody saw Zion, the eldest of six siblings, alive. Now nearly two months later, Zion's mother says that Brazier told her that her daughter is dead.

"He said that my baby just died, and then that he threw her in a dumpster, like she was trash," Ciera Milton told Fox 2.

Initially, Brazier claimed he did not know where Zion was and that he had not seen or been in contact with her in three years. Milton says she saw Brazier in her driveway and even ugged him the day of her daughter's disappearance. Brazier even helped the family place flyers around the city.

Brazier was charged for lying to the police on Monday after he was questioned about her disappearance.

Jaylin Brazier/ DPD

"The Detroit Police Department continues to investigate the missing case of Zion Foster. We are working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies around the clock," an official statement reads.

"The investigation is still active and we urge anyone with information to please come forward. We've resubmitted a warrant package to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for multiple charges against Jaylin Brazier. We have no further details to release at this time."

Brazier pleaded no contest in court. He will be sentenced on March 30. Milton still has no idea where Zion is.

"His mother reached out to me and told me, 'You know, we are both hurting.' No. That's impossible. You hurt for one reason, and I hurt in a measure you won't experience," Milton said.

Foster is described as Black, 5'1" tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Detroit Wing Company uniform.

"We're just trying to get our daughter back," said James Royster, Zion's father said, per the Detroit News. "All we want is for Zion to come home."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help bring Zion home.

The investigation is ongoing.