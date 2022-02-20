ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

FHP: Driver flees the scene of a fatal crash

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
A vehicle that has not been identified was traveling West on the center lane of University Parkway and collided with a pedestrian who was riding a bicycle.

As the pedestrian was traveling South from the North shoulder, crossing the University Parkway travel lanes, the front of vehicle 1 collided with the pedestrian.

The 65-year-old male Pedestrian was reported deceased on the scene and the vehicle fled.

Although the make and model is currently unknown, anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol .

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

