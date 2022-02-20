ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Program announced to control feral cat population in Fayette County

By Cameron Gunnoe
 2 days ago
It was announced this week that the Fayette Veterinary Hospital will be working with the New River Humane Society for their Cat Colony Sterilization Program. The program looks to combat cat overpopulation, and decrease the number of stray and feral cats in local communities.

The program is set to take place from March 21st to April 1st, and is not exclusive to residents of Fayette County. Anyone can participate in the program, but those who bring cats in will be expected to assume financial responsibility for them.

According to www.felineresearch.org, without sterilization practices, cats can begin reproducing at 6 months of age, and can produce an average of 1.5 litters each year. At an average of four kittens per litter, as one could imagine, the number of kittens produced each year could grow exponentially as the newly born cats come of age.

It is important, however, to consider other factors, such as the survival rates of stray and feral cats with no outside intervention. Taking these and other variables into consideration, it is believed that roughly 5000 stay or feral cats could be produced over the course of 7 years as the result of reproduction between a single pair of cats. The resulting animals are ones most of which would, in all likelihood, be forced to go without care.

The program will be accepting up to 20 cats a day. Procedure costs will be $39 for neutering and $59 for spays, and these costs will cover anesthesia, rabies vaccinations, and the procedures themselves.

Those hoping to participate in the program can call (304) 574-4VET [(304) 574-4838] to obtain more information. It is requested that participants call ahead when bringing cats in for the program, but those unable to do so should drop them off by 10am.

Beckley, WV
