Gail Halvorsen, the U.S. Air Force pilot who earned the nickname “The Candy Bomber,” died on Wednesday at 101 years of age. Halvorsen earned his nickname during the Berlin Airlift from 1948 to 1949, when he attached miniature parachutes to candy and dropped it over West Berlin to spread cheer to the city’s children. Following news of his death, tributes began to pour out from the Air Force, Germany, and the Utah community where he resided.

