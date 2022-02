The duke was given the Honorary Freedom of the City of York in 1987. Councillors in York have said they are taking steps to remove the Duke of York’s freedom of the city. Andrew was given the Honorary Freedom of the City of York in 1987 but Liberal Democrats, who form the largest group on City of York Council, said a motion to begin the process of removing the honour will be submitted at the next full council meeting on March 24.

