ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Shameless’: What Is Ethan Cutkosky’s Net Worth?

By Amanda Glover
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cn3Bo_0eK48GNv00

Showtime’s long-running comedy-drama, “Shameless” made fans feel. . . . .a lot from 2011 to 2021. From unforgettable comedy to steamy romances, to strong depictions of violence and addiction, the series mentioned it all.

Ethan Cutkosky played the youngest member of the rowdy Gallagher family, Carl. As an elementary school student when he started on the show, the now 22-year-old has really made a name for himself.

Cutkosky landed his first acting job at 7-years-old in the Vince Vaughn holiday comedy “Fred Claus” and the horror hit “The Unborn.”

Carl Gallagher might’ve found his calling as a police officer at the end of “Shameless,” but Cutkosky found other desires. These days, he produces music, and even released his 2021 single “Erase Me.” In 2018, he even created his own fashion brand called Khaotic Collective.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Shameless” star is worth $1 million. Although his character Carl spends time as a hustler for much of his storyline, Cutkosky found other ways to add to his fortune. His net worth likely came from the years of playing Carl, and the work he’s done after the series came to an end.

‘Shameless:’ Ethan Cutkosky Once Guest Starred on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

“Shameless” actor, Ethan Cutkosky will likely be remembered as Carl Gallagher. However, a few “Law & Order” fans might’ve forgotten his role as a psychopathic child in a 2013 episode. Even better news? The character returns in Season 22.

If you’ve forgotten the premise of Season 14 Episode 19, we’re here to jog your memory. According to IMDb, “The detectives deal with a 10-year-old boy who is displaying extreme psychopathic behavior.”

In the episode, the team takes a closer look into the injuries of a 5-year-old girl and her family. During their investigation, they take note of the violent outbursts of her 10-year-old brother, Henry.

When the episode nears the end, viewers anxiously witness the standoff between Detective Amaro (Danny Pino) and Henry, who takes a child hostage. Although Amaro convinces Henry to let the kid go, it resulted in Henry holding Amaro hostage at gunpoint. Amaro survives the tense situation but gets shot by the child in the process.

The episode concludes with Henry’s parents informing him he has to go away for a while. He might appear vulnerable during this ordeal, but audiences see that look on his face melt away as the screen fades to black.

Don’t worry, Outsiders. That is not the end to Henry’s story on “Law & Order: SVU.”

‘Shameless’ Star’s Return to ‘Law & Order: SVU’

In an interview with TV Insider, Ethan Cutkosky discusses the return of his psychotic character in “Post-Graduate Psychopath” after his work on “Shameless.”

“It was a nice challenge coming from playing Carl Gallagher for the past 11 years. They wanted to write a character that is born on the psychopathy level,” the then 21-year-old explained. “These are roles that I want to take into my career and move forward. And so it was a very exciting yet daunting role to take on, especially at this age. When I was 13, I had only a sliver of amount of understanding comparatively to 21 now, so I was very excited to be able to take this at this age and put my all into it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Sam Elliott Roasted Tim McGraw With Just Two Words After He Forgot His Lines

“1883” star Sam Elliott remains a favorite among Outsiders. Now, the actor lies at the head of the cast of the new series, playing the character Shea Brennan. Shea leads an immigrant caravan across the hard terrain of the American Midwest. During the journey, he finds himself frequently seeking the input of James Dutton, played by beloved country star, Tim McGraw.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Strong
Person
Ethan Cutkosky
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Danny Pino
Popculture

'American Idol' Winner Says They're 'Broke'

Winning American Idol wasn't all it was cracked up to be to 2020's winner Samantha Diaz, who goes by the stage name Just Sam. The 23-year-old won season 18 of the singing competition while doing all of her live performances in her Los Angeles hotel room. Diaz was a subway performer in New York City before American Idol, and she had hoped that winning the competition and record deal would change her life. However, in a recent string of Instagram Stories, Diaz explained that things had not worked out as she'd hoped and that she's gone "broke" since her time on television.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

What is Quinton Aaron’s net worth?

QUINTON Aaron has steadily risen to be a regular feature in movies over the years. His acting career has earned him a comfortable lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Quinton Aaron has an estimated net worth of about $1million. His source of income is known to be from his acting...
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hugh Hefner Allegedly Had Secret Relationship With His Doctor for Almost 40 Years

Hugh Hefner allegedly had a romantic relationship with his personal physician, Dr. Mark Saginor, the doctor's daughter said earlier this week. Jennifer Saginor, who is also prominently featured in the A&E documentary Secrets of Playboy, claimed her father's relationship with the Playboy founder lasted for almost 40 years. Jennifer also opened about the darker side of life in the Playboy Mansion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shameless#Tv Insider#Showtime#Khaotic Collective#Celebrity Net Worth
Fox News

Playboy staff tried to warn Hugh Hefner that Playmate Dorothy Stratten was in danger before murder: doc

Miki Garcia can still vividly recall some of the last conversations she had with Dorothy Stratten, a Playmate who met a horrific demise. The former Playmate, who also served as head of promotions for Playboy from 1973 to 1982, has spoken out in A&E’s 10-part docuseries, "Secrets of Playboy." It features new interviews with numerous members of Hugh Hefner’s staff and inner circle, as well as past girlfriends.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

See 'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes in Never-Before-Seen Photo Posted by His Wife Bianca

Luke Grimes has a lot to be excited about these days. The Yellowstone actor recently wrapped up a majorly successful season of the number one drama on cable television, and he and his costars were honored with an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series nomination from the SAG Awards. To top it all off, Luke marked a personal milestone by celebrating his 38th birthday on January 21.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood: Meet the Mothers of His 8 Children

Actor and director Clint Eastwood has a variegated brood. He’s fathered a lot of different children by a half-dozen different women. But the kids seem to get along with their father, and with each other, despite those differences. Eastwood’s firstborn daughter, Laurie Murray, was adopted at birth, and the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

407K+
Followers
42K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy