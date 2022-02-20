‘Shameless’: What Is Ethan Cutkosky’s Net Worth?

Showtime’s long-running comedy-drama, “Shameless” made fans feel. . . . .a lot from 2011 to 2021. From unforgettable comedy to steamy romances, to strong depictions of violence and addiction, the series mentioned it all.

Ethan Cutkosky played the youngest member of the rowdy Gallagher family, Carl. As an elementary school student when he started on the show, the now 22-year-old has really made a name for himself.

Cutkosky landed his first acting job at 7-years-old in the Vince Vaughn holiday comedy “Fred Claus” and the horror hit “The Unborn.”

Carl Gallagher might’ve found his calling as a police officer at the end of “Shameless,” but Cutkosky found other desires. These days, he produces music, and even released his 2021 single “Erase Me.” In 2018, he even created his own fashion brand called Khaotic Collective.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Shameless” star is worth $1 million. Although his character Carl spends time as a hustler for much of his storyline, Cutkosky found other ways to add to his fortune. His net worth likely came from the years of playing Carl, and the work he’s done after the series came to an end.

‘Shameless:’ Ethan Cutkosky Once Guest Starred on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

“Shameless” actor, Ethan Cutkosky will likely be remembered as Carl Gallagher. However, a few “Law & Order” fans might’ve forgotten his role as a psychopathic child in a 2013 episode. Even better news? The character returns in Season 22.

If you’ve forgotten the premise of Season 14 Episode 19, we’re here to jog your memory. According to IMDb, “The detectives deal with a 10-year-old boy who is displaying extreme psychopathic behavior.”

In the episode, the team takes a closer look into the injuries of a 5-year-old girl and her family. During their investigation, they take note of the violent outbursts of her 10-year-old brother, Henry.

When the episode nears the end, viewers anxiously witness the standoff between Detective Amaro (Danny Pino) and Henry, who takes a child hostage. Although Amaro convinces Henry to let the kid go, it resulted in Henry holding Amaro hostage at gunpoint. Amaro survives the tense situation but gets shot by the child in the process.

The episode concludes with Henry’s parents informing him he has to go away for a while. He might appear vulnerable during this ordeal, but audiences see that look on his face melt away as the screen fades to black.

Don’t worry, Outsiders. That is not the end to Henry’s story on “Law & Order: SVU.”

‘Shameless’ Star’s Return to ‘Law & Order: SVU’

In an interview with TV Insider, Ethan Cutkosky discusses the return of his psychotic character in “Post-Graduate Psychopath” after his work on “Shameless.”

“It was a nice challenge coming from playing Carl Gallagher for the past 11 years. They wanted to write a character that is born on the psychopathy level,” the then 21-year-old explained. “These are roles that I want to take into my career and move forward. And so it was a very exciting yet daunting role to take on, especially at this age. When I was 13, I had only a sliver of amount of understanding comparatively to 21 now, so I was very excited to be able to take this at this age and put my all into it.”