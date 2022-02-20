ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch Premier League

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBW0P_0eK48Djk00

The Wolverhampton Wanderers will play host to Leicester City in Premier League action on Sunday morning from Molineux.

The Wolves are looking to make a push in the top four when they take the field today, they are seventh currently and only six points behind Man Utd who sits in fourth at the moment. Leicester will be thinking upset as they sit in 11th and are 10 points behind the Wolves heading into today’s match.

As always, we have a great day of Premier League soccer, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

  • When: Sunday, February 20
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network, Telemundo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Premier League Starting Lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Podence

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi; Lookman, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Wolverhampton (+120) vs. Leicester City (+230)

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy