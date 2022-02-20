ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Covid 19 Update – Oregon

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll at 6,456, Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today. OHA reported 1,635 new...

Tess Gardner
4d ago

So only 15% of Oregonians have experienced Covid? Or are you saying that there are ALWAYS approximately 700,000 infected Oregonians walking around at any given time during the pandemic?

Sabum Nim Torryn Coufal
3d ago

They're also responsible for reporting to Oregon authorities state authorities that's another reason why they post the information online, Main reason is to let the public know what the case explode is in hospitals in Oregon! Unfortunately the unvaccinated people think it's mostly the vaccinated or they think oh the vaccinated an unvaccinated or equally getting covid , But that's not true because that's what doctors are saying they're saying that the unvaccinated are more likely to end up in the hospital and scientists and researchers are saying the same thing 10 times more likely more likely and every country's saying the same thing it's mostly unvaccinated and up in the hospitals. Again Unvaccinated I want to believe the truth, The truth is what they make up in their own head the vaccinated ones are sprayed the virus more, or super spreaders.

The Associated Press

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists are documenting military activity across Ukraine, where disinformation is spiking during a Russian ground and air offensive. With social media amplifying a torrent of military claims and counter-claims, determining exactly what is happening can difficult. Here’s a look at some of what can be confirmed.
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
NBC News

Defiant Putin goes to war in Ukraine with a warning for U.S., NATO

When war came to Europe on Thursday, it was delivered with terrifying force and a blunt warning. After months of military buildup, thinly veiled threats and frenzied speculation, the scale of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans was finally made clear. In a pre-dawn address on Russian television, Putin announced...
The Hill

Putin claims he was 'forced' to invade Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Thursday that he was “forced” to order military action in Ukraine. Putin made the comments in a Kremlin meeting with Russian business leaders, according to The Associated Press, calling the invasion a “forced measure” due to Western “intransigence” over security concerns.
CBS News

Russian troops are trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear plant, says Ukraine's president

Russian forces are attempting to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP," Zelensky tweeted Thursday, hours after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated."

