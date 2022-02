Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the Central Arkansas Bears and the Liberty Flames will face off at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Farris Center. Cent. Arkansas is 9-17 overall and 7-3 at home, while Liberty is 19-9 overall and 6-3 on the road. This is the first ever meeting between the teams as Central Arkansas is in its first year in the A-Sun.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO