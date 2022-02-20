ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dallas Good, guitarist for rock band The Sadies, dies unexpectedly at 48: 'The stage is dark today'

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Dallas Good, singer, guitarist and co-founder of Canadian alternative rock/country band The Sadies, died unexpectedly on Thursday, the band announced. He was 48.

Good died "of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week," according to a statement from the band's label, Yep Roc Records .

"A son, a brother, a husband, a friend, a bandmate, a leader, a force to be reckoned with, we have no words for the shock we are all feeling," read a statement shared Friday to the band's official social media pages . "We join the rest of our music community and fans in grief. The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights. We love you Dallas."

Bob Saget died after brushing off a blow to the head. Could it happen to you?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209kO0_0eK47Xkj00
Guitarist and singer <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2022/02/20/dallas-good-dead-sadies-guitarist-singer-dies-suddenly-age-48/6871146001/" target="_blank">Dallas Good</a>, a founding member of the influential Canadian rock/country band The Sadies, died unexpectedly on Feb. 17. He was 48 and had been under a doctor&rsquo;s care for a coronary illness detected days earlier, the band&rsquo;s label, Yep Roc Records, shared in a statement. The Sadies, who formed in 1994, have collaborated with Neil Young and were featured on soundtracks for &quot;Nightcrawler&quot; and &quot;Veronica Mars.&quot;&nbsp;<br /> <br /> The band remembered Good as &quot;a son, a brother, a husband, a friend, a bandmate, a leader, a force to be reckoned with&quot; in a statement on social media. &ldquo;The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music&rsquo;s brightest lights.&quot;<br /> &nbsp; Matt Winkelmeyer

A founding member of The Sadies , Good performed with the band since it formed in 1994. The Sadies' credits include 2002's studio album "Stories Often Told," a live record, soundtracks for "Nightcrawler" and "Veronica Mars," and collaborations with Andre Williams and Neil Young.

The band's most recent single, "Message to Belial," debuted last month. The Sadies have several upcoming shows scheduled on their website , beginning March 31 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“Dallas was such a special individual who is in one of my favorite bands of all time,” Yep Roc Records co-owner Glenn Dicker said in a statement . "We’ve lost a cornerstone of the label. The Sadies have always been the band to watch and hear out there for me. I am grateful to you, Dallas, for so many great shows, spine-shaking music and good times. I’ll never stop listening."

Music ran in the Good family: Dallas Good's brother Travis Good also sings and plays guitar for the band, and their father, Bruce Good, makes up one third of the Canadian country group The Good Brothers. In 2013, the two generations of Good brothers collaborated on "The Good Family Album."

"We send our love (and) condolences to Dallas’ family, friends and fans during this devastating time," the band's statement concluded. "The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights."

Satirist P.J. O'Rourke dies at 74: 'His work was wonderful. His heart was even better'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dallas Good, guitarist for rock band The Sadies, dies unexpectedly at 48: 'The stage is dark today'

Comments / 6

Related
SFGate

Dallas Good, Co-Founder of Canadian Band the Sadies, Dies at 48

Beloved for his dedication to country music traditionalism with a garage-rock twist, Dallas Good, the co-founding vocalist and guitarist for the Sadies, died Thursday. According to the Toronto-based band’s Facebook page, the 48-year-old Good died of natural causes “while under a doctor’s care for a coronary illness.”
MUSIC
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Neil Young
Person
Andre Williams
Daily Beast

‘NCIS’ Actor Who Changed His Tune on Vaccine Dies of COVID Complications

Vachik Mangassarian, a veteran character actor known for his roles on NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has died at the age of 78 from COVID-19 complications. Representatives for Mangassarian confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away in Burbank, California. The Iran-born Armenian star moved to...
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Rock Band#The Band#Canadian#Yep Roc Records#Target Blank#Music Rsquo
Radar Online.com

Bob Saget's Shocking Cause Of Death Officially Released, Late Comedian DID NOT Die Of Heart Attack Or Stroke

Bob Saget’s cause of death has officially been revealed. The late comedian did not pass away from a suspected heart attack or stroke as was previously believed. According to reports, sources with direct knowledge of the late comedian’s death disclosed Wednesday that Saget died from a brain bleed caused by hitting his head on something after checking into his Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room on Sunday, January 9.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Star's Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup died one year ago in shocking fashion, hitting fans in the feels. According to TMZ, a cause of death is now confirmed for the young reality star, with connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood: Meet the Mothers of His 8 Children

Actor and director Clint Eastwood has a variegated brood. He’s fathered a lot of different children by a half-dozen different women. But the kids seem to get along with their father, and with each other, despite those differences. Eastwood’s firstborn daughter, Laurie Murray, was adopted at birth, and the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vachik Mangassarian death: NCIS star dies of Covid complications aged 78

Actor Vachik Mangassarian, known for his roles in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and NCISThe TV star’s representatives confirmed to Deadline that Mangassarian died of complications stemming from Covid-19, in Burbank, California.Born in Iran and with Armenian heritage, Mangassarian moved to the US at the age of 23. In 1978, he begun his career in the film and TV industry. Among his best-known roles were as Qasim Zaghul in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a guest appearance in Larry David’s HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.He portrayed two separate characters on the hit police procedural series NCIS: Los Angeles, appearing firstly in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

394K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy