ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Queen congratulates Team GB’s women’s curling team for winning gold at Beijing Olympics

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqp9l_0eK47QZe00

The Queen has congratulated Team GB women’s curling team for their “outstanding performance” to win the UK’s first gold medal at the Beijing Olympics .

Hours after her coronavirus diagnosis, a message from the Queen was posted from the Royal Family Twitter account in which the monarch offered the winning curlers her “warmest congratulations” after their 10-3 final victory over Japan.

The team of Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff, plus alternate Mili Smith, won Britain’s first gold medal on the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

In her message, the Queen wrote: “I send my warmest congratulations to the Team GB women’s curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the silver medal achieved by the men’s curling team yesterday.

“I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success.”

It comes after an announcement from Buckingham Palace that the 95-year-old monarch had tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that she had been in direct contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, the week he had the infection.

Team GB’s women’s curling team beat Team Japan with a score of 10-3 in the final, which was watched by almost 700,000 people in the UK in the early hours of Sunday.

The win came after the men’s curling team won the silver medal on Saturday. Muirhead said the experience was “a rollercoaster journey for the whole team”, after they came close to not qualifying for the Games due to a Covid outbreak among the players and barely making it to the semi-finals.

The team was also congratulated by Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who tweeted: “Such an amazing achievement Team Muirhead #TeamGB - congratulations on Olympic [gold medal emoji].”

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Beijing Olympics closes after golden moments and doping storm

The Beijing Winter Olympics have closed with IOC chief Thomas Bach hailing a smoothly run event and a "safe Games" in the midst of the Covid pandemic, but the gold medals were overshadowed by a doping controversy. The Games ended on Sunday in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, just as they had when the Chinese capital hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, in a snowflake-themed closing ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping and a socially-distanced crowd. As he declared the Games over and handed over to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina, the International Olympic Committee president Bach hailed an "unforgettable Olympic experience". The Games produced bright new stars including China's Californian-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who won two gold medals to cement her huge popularity in the host nation.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Dodds
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Eve Muirhead
Person
Vicky Wright
The Independent

Team GB fall short of Winter Olympic medal target despite curling continuing gold streak

Curling saved an otherwise disappointing Winter Olympics for Great Britain as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat led their rinks to gold and silver medals respectively.Those were the only British medals in Beijing, a step back from five-medal hauls at each of the last two winter Games and short of UK Sport’s target of between three and seven.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key data behind Great Britain’s performances in Beijing.UK Sport’s world class programme, aimed at supporting athletes with podium potential, allocated £5.25million to curling which was rewarded handsomely.Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were edged out in...
WORLD
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ireland’s Iain Henderson out of Italy game after positive Covid test on birthday

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy after testing positive for coronavirus on his birthday.The Ulster captain produced the result during routine testing when the Irish squad and management arrived into camp two days ago.Henderson, who turned 30 on Monday, is isolating at home after the positive case was confirmed.“Iain Henderson produced a positive Covid result during the routine testing of squad and management upon arrival into camp on Monday evening,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.“The positive result has since been confirmed. Iain is well and has left...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kate Middleton reunites with Denmark’s Princess Mary in Copenhagen

The Duchess of Cambridge has met with Denmark’s Princess Mary on her second and final day in Copenhagen. After visiting Forest Kindergarten, the Duchess received an official welcome from Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, alongside her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, at Christian IX’s Palace in Copenhagen. The visit was in part to pay tribute to the historic ties between the two countries, which are both celebrating jubilees this year - the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Golden Jubilee of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II.In a post on their Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote: “Joining The Queen of Denmark and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Gb#Curling#Beijing Olympics#Teamgb#Team Japan#Covid
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: What is Operation London Bridge?

[This article was originally published in September 2021.]The day that Queen Elizabeth II dies will elicit a series of carefully constructed plans that have been in place since the 1960s in a process dubbed “Operation London Bridge”.Last year, a report by POLITICO shed new light on the specifics of how protocol will play out in the hours and days following the monarch’s death.The Queen is 95 years old and currently has Covid. However, preparation for the handling of the passing of a head of state, particularly when it comes to notifying key public figures and the public, must be carefully...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Revealed: Royal charity that partnered with Prince Harry's life coaching firm spent 98% of £796,000 cash it raised in one year on paying just TEN staff

A Royal charity that has partnered with Prince Harry's life coaching firm paid its staff 98 per cent of the money it raised in a year, the Daily Mail can reveal. The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) brought in £796,106 from donors but paid out £787,314 in staff costs to its ten employees in the 12 months to March 2021.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks skinny jeans and totally chic jacket for Denmark visit

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on the second day of her royal visit to Denmark. The royal began her day by visiting a Forest Kindergarten, a teaching concept where children have lessons outside that focus on their social and emotional development rather than just on academic skills like numeracy and literacy.
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Watch: Figure Skater Alysa Liu Performs to K-Pop Group ITZY at Olympics Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Teenage figure skating sensation Alysa Liu brought K-pop to China Sunday as she performed to ITZY’s latest single, “LOCO,” as part of the Olympic figure skating exhibition gala. The two-time U.S. champion placed seventh overall in the controversial women’s event, but was invited to participate in the gala, typically reserved only for medallists.
ENTERTAINMENT
scitechdaily.com

Independent Studies Find Elevated Risk of Blood Clots in the Brain Following AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccination

Two large studies carried out independently in the UK both found a slight increase in risk of intracranial thromboses in some populations after the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. There is a slightly elevated risk of intracranial thrombosis events following vaccination with the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1-S COVID vaccine, according to two new studies...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

A right royal mess: Deportation flight carrying criminals to Jamaica 'is cancelled until after William and Kate's visit' to the Caribbean nation to avoid controversy overshadowing the trip

A flight to Jamaica full of convicted criminals is said to have been delayed until after Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's visit to the country next month. The royal couple are set to visit the nation at the start of a Caribbean charm offensive, launched after Barbados opted to become a republic last year.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

517K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy