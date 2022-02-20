ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Red light runner causes crash in Denver, sends 5 to hospital

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a two-vehicle collision that sent five people to the hospital Sunday morning.

It happened early Sunday morning at the intersection of 15 th and Wewatta streets in downtown Denver.

Police said a car ran a red light at the intersection and collided with another vehicle.

Five people, including the drivers of the two vehicles, were transported to the hospital. Four people sustained serious bodily injuries, police said.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated. It reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Toni Abachiche
3d ago

wow even downtown. people that have no patience behind the wheel. should never never ever drive. Bet they were buzzed.

Denver7 News KMGH

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

