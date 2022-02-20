ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family protests killing of Black man by South Carolina officer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEMINGWAY, S.C. — The family of a Black man who now faces charges has marched to honor his life and protest his death....

whosaid
2d ago

You know if you obey the law you would not have these problems,it certainly does no one any good to be self indulgent.I don't care who it is red, yellow or green do what's right.

Robert Gaines
2d ago

why don't they march when it's a black on black crime and I'm black by the way people always looking for a way out especially when it's involving the police but when it's Black on black nobody say anything and look the other way sorry for your lost bit this has to stop let's start with ourselves first tired of hearing about it let's march protest or riot sick of really am

Elizabeth Bateman
2d ago

Absolutely insane that another police officer is being charged for doing their duty. When will someone n the black community start teaching to follow the laws regardless whether u like them r not! When u run u evidently r guilty!

