The 2022 NFL Draft may not be known for quarterback talent, but one could play his way into the top-3 during the draft process. With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, all the eyes of the NFL world will turn to the NFL Scouting Combine, as we officially kick off draft season. The 2022 NFL Draft is slated to start on April 28, and for many young men, this is the start of their journey to NFL stardom.

NFL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO