Williamsport, PA

Man dies after truck crashes into Williamsport church

By Victoria Brousseau
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Early Saturday morning a pickup truck crashed into the New Covenant United Church of Christ.

Lycoming County Coroner confirmed today the driver of the vehicle died in the hospital shortly after.

    Rev. Bradley Walmer
    Rev. Bradley Walmer
    Rev. Bradley Walmer

The Coroner reports that the driver, Shawn Michael Smith, lost control of the vehicle before the crash and suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

Pastor Bradley Walmer spoke with Eyewitness News after the accident detailing some of the damage to the church, stating that the section of the church that was damaged houses offices, a lounge, and Sunday school classes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

