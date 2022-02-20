ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Democratic governor says party should push masks and vaccines 'as a matter of personal responsibility'

By Devan Cole
CNN
 3 days ago
Washington (CNN) — Colorado's Democratic governor said Sunday that his party can best navigate the divisive issues of masking and vaccines by talking about them "as a matter of personal responsibility." "I think talking about masks and vaccines as a matter of personal responsibility, as a data-driven way...

Matthew Fisher
3d ago

our bodies to not belong to the state or the government to be told how to medically manage ourselves

Reply(173)
423
Denny Owens
3d ago

funny how when the midterms are coming up all the Dum-o-crats change their view on things.

Reply(7)
226
Doug
2d ago

I am not a farm animal. Employer should not be able to force me to anything with my body that I don’t want to do. There should be laws restricting employer’s and it should be illegal. The United States is a Signatory to the Nuremberg Protocol which makes mandatory medical procedures and vaccines illegal. We must remove these dictators from office.

Reply
23
IN THIS ARTICLE
