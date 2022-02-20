Cloud9 release LoL head coach LS

Cloud9 parted ways with League of Legends head coach Nick “LS” De Cesare and promoted Max Waldo to the post.

The American esports organization announced the move Saturday night on Twitter but offered no explanation.

“We would like to thank LS for his contributions to the team and wish him the best,” Cloud9 tweeted.

LS had only held the position since Dec. 1. He previously coached such teams as bbq Olivers, Tempo Storm, Gravity, Roar and MeetYourMakers.

The 28-year-old LS commented on Twitter.

“I was informed four hours ago of my release,” he wrote. “So for now I’ll figure out whats next shortly.”

–Field Level Media

