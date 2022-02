Boston College's defense entering the 2022 season looks a whole lot better with defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka officially returning for one last season on the Heights. Jeff Hafley and Tem Lukabu's unit took a step forward in certain areas in 2021. It fared far better against the pass than it did in 2020 and Josh DeBerry developed into a second-team All-ACC cornerback. Jaiden Woodbey was also in consideration for a spot on the All-ACC team as an honorable mention selection and looked like the freshman All-American he was at Florida State by season's end. Kam Arnold and Bryce Steele improved at linebacker as the season went on, giving Boston College two solid backers to rely on in its 4-2-5 defense next season. 2021 was an up-and-down season for both given Arnold was learning the position and Steele was a true freshman, but that shouldn't be the case again in 2022.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO