The Newest Phillies Assistant GM is a Tampa Bay Bullpen Specialist

By Ben Silver
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

Ani Kilambi spent seven years with the Tampa Bay Rays refining his skills on research and development. Now he's in Philadelphia to help rebuild a beleaguered Phillies bullpen.

Several years ago, under the eyes of former Philadelphia Phillies General Manager Ruben Amaro Jr., the Phillies analytics department was no more than a potted plant. Now, less than a decade later, Phillies President Dave Dombrowski is working to build a first-rate front office, based upon analytics and data, poaching front office talent from the Tampa Bay Rays and organizations at the forefront of baseball innovation.

The Phillies hired 28-year-old Ani Kilambi in November as assistant general manager in charge of the Phillies’ research departments and the use of data throughout the organization.

Kilambi had spent seven seasons with the Rays organization, learning from baseball elites Eric Neander and Chaim Bloom. Under extreme budgetary constraints, their expertise over the past decade has led Rays teams to three consecutive postseason appearances and a 2020 American League Pennant.

The Rays, without help from star players signed to long-term contracts, have churned through waves of talent in the past few seasons, and seem to find a needle in the haystack every time. Somehow the Rays have solved the game, it doesn’t sound possible that they could find the needle every time.

That’s where Kilambi comes in. Since 2019 and their first of three consecutive postseason appearances, the Rays have had a dominant bullpen, with almost all of their relievers relatively unknown.

Multiple Rays executives have pointed to Kilambi as the leading figure in building that vital piece of their division winning teams. Kilambi however, is humbled by the respect he’s received.

“Frankly, I think it would be unfair or unreasonable for me to take anything close to a large chunk of credit,” Kilambi said in an article with Todd Zolecki of MLB.com .

The Phillies and General Manager Sam Fuld don’t think Kilmabi has any reason to shy away from the praise he’s received.

“He may be underplaying the reputation that he had around the industry,” said Fuld.

That reputation was one that began all the way back in 2015 and has kept growing since then. Just 21-years-old in 2015, Kilambi began as an intern in the Rays research and development department. After his internship ended, Kilambi stayed with the Rays and rose through the ranks, earning promotion after promotion.

Then, in November, Kilambi earned another promotion with the Phillies where he finds himself now one of the first Indian-Americans in such a prominent front office role.

Kilambi’s position is one to celebrate not just for his youthful age, but for his background as a first-generation Indian-American.

Though Kilambi recognizes that fact, it’s not where his focus lies. His focus is on the Phillies and success.

“That’s my goal. It’s to help us make the best [baseball] decisions... and putting the best team on the field as possible." Kilambi said. "I’m happy to do that any way possible, if it’s building the statistical models or just helping to bring together information from different departments.”

As Dave Dombrowski continues to build a ball club capable of reaching the postseason, he and Philadelphia fans know that the Dombrowski-era won’t last forever. That’s why hiring people like Kilambi is so important.

Getting the right people inside the organization to make smart decisions after future-Hall of Famer Dombrowski retires, is perhaps more vital than having the right people right now.

MLB
