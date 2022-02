A Minnesota woman convicted of murdering her allegedly abusive boyfriend because she’d “wanted him to stop talking,” has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Stephanie Clark, 31, fatally shot Don Juan Butler on March 5, 2020 at their Maple Grove apartment, according to court documents. Police responding to reports of shots fired that day found Clark and her 5-year-old son crouched on the ground outside the building. Authorities found Butler inside the apartment; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO