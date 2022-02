The early part of the year is often referred to as “divorce season” as it’s a popular time for couples to part ways. Regardless of when it happens, divorce is a significant time of change for women in many aspects, especially when it comes to their finances and money management. One financial aspect that can be particularly challenging with divorce is managing the resulting tax implications, with much more to consider than a change in filing status.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO