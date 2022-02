OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Currently, the Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 2 in Sterlington. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a Honda CR-V. The driver of the 18-wheeler was injured but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The driver of the CR-V was killed. No more details are […]

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO