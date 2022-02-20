ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Fatally Shoot Guest at Florida Wedding Following Reports of Assault at Reception

By Khaleda Rahman
 3 days ago
Officers in Winter Park, Florida, responded to a call reporting a man at the wedding was assaulting other...

Comments / 29

justme
3d ago

Now that's an informative article without race propaganda... as every article should be unless they are looking for a suspect and need the public's help.

Reply(5)
11
Guest
3d ago

Well the officers where attached and had to put a wild animal 🦒 down

Reply
12
imfedup2
3d ago

If this was a polish, Russian or Italian wedding they wouldn’t need the Police. so I am assuming he is black.

Reply(6)
5
Comments / 0

