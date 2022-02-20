STAYC gets fierce in 2nd MV teaser for upcoming single 'RUN2U'

Mimi Faust’s romance with Stevie J. was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has a very long history with Stevie J. They have a daughter together. But that didn’t stop Stevie from messing around with Joseline Hernandez behind Mimi’s back. Mimi didn’t really learn about the state of their relationship until the show. The love triangle was a source of a lot of drama. It was clear that Stevie wanted both women in his life at the same time. So the day he gifted Joseline a promise ring, he also gave one to Mimi. This set off Joseline. And Mimi would eventually come to the conclusion that it was time to end whatever she thought she had with Stevie.

