A TikTok user has revealed how he made his father’s 43-year-old unreleased song go viral. 19-year-old Zach Montana first heard the song titled “Surrender to Me”, which was written by his dad William “Curly” Smith, playing on an old truck last month.After deeming the funk-R&B track to be catchy, he uploaded a video of himself listening to it to the platform.“There’s a horn section! Just wait… It’s so good!” Montana could be heard saying in the video. “He never released it! I’m so mad at him.”The video amassed thousands of plays overnight, with Montana telling The Guardian that he “woke...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 18 DAYS AGO