ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Roads to be impacted by winter storm on President’s Day

By Cesar Cornejo
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouuiS_0eK44d4000

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – While some of us are enjoying a three day weekend, all of us will see that winter weather move back in. The snow will be moving over us along with frigid air which means that we will see impacts on the roads. The event sweeps through from the north down to the south throughout Monday, but some of the first areas to be impacted will be the Utah-Idaho border. Areas like Malad Pass and the Cache Valley will see showery activity as early as Sunday afternoon but accumulations are not expected until the overnight hours. As the winter system continues into the Beehive State, we then begin to see snow move through parts of the Wasatch Front. With the cold air rushing in around the morning commute this means that we will have snow slowly accumulating. Heavier bands will end up dropping temperatures even quicker and causing visibility to really drop. The mountains will be seeing heavy snow throughout the day as is expected with our winter storms, so if you are heading to the slopes be sure to drive with caution. As the day continues the snow band begins to form over central Utah and really impact the I-15 corridor between Scipio and just north of Cedar City. Heavy snow will fall and quickly accumulate causing for bad driving. Visibility will be reduced thanks to the snow and winds. If you must drive through this part of the state, try to do it earlier in the day or push it back to Tuesday when things begin to calm down ahead of the next storm system.

UPDATE: 99-year-old woman killed in crash while exiting her driveway

Stay ahead of all the winter weather mother nature throws at us with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Wicked windchill and lingering snow showers for your Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! It’s cold out there! We have an exiting storm system that delivered wintry conditions and whipping downslope winds to Northern Utah, and as the system moves out of the area, we see Northern Utah getting a chance at some snow. Extremely gusty downslope winds and limited snow […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Winter weather alerts in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another winter storm is here, and it has prompted several Winter alerts for Tuesday into Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at either 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. on Tuesday for parts of Central, Eastern and Southern Utah. The counties and areas under this advisory include Castle Country, the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

What Utah drivers should know as winter storms affect the state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Winter storms have blanketed Utah and are expected to continue impacting driving conditions. Here’s what you should know before venturing out on the road. Highway officials are urging drivers to be cautious while commuting due to the dangers of snow on the roadways. Winter weather can cause dangerous conditions on the […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Cedar City, UT
State
Utah State
City
Scipio, UT
ABC4

Another winter storm brings tricky travel and chilly temps

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Winter has made a comeback with frigid February temperatures, snow in parts of the state and another storm taking aim at a bulk of Utah today. We have several layers to this storm with different impacts expected in parts of the state. The core of our next […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in Weber County on Wednesday morning. Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,800 residents have been affected. Crews were notified of the outage around 12:23 a.m. Wednesday morning and officials say power should be restored before 12 p.m. today, but that could change. […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Winter returns to Utah; advisories and watches in full effect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a warm weekend, a cold front is dragging winter back into the Beehive State. Early this morning we had snow stretching from Cache Valley southward. Through the rest of the day, we’ll see more scattered wet weather across the state with the best chance for snow coming in our […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

A snowy and wintry President’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4)- Happy President’s Day, Utah! As we honor the birthdays of both George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, snow and cold temperatures really grip the state. During the morning hours, a snow band moves through parts of the Wasatch Front, leaving us with a bit of a messy morning commute. Snow showers […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Heavy Snow#All Of Us#Extreme Weather#The Wasatch Front#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Traction Laws in effect for Cottonwood Canyons as snowfall blankets Utah

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – Snowfall is blanketing most of Utah on Monday morning, creating dangerous road conditions for drivers. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says Traction Laws are in full effect in both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons along SR-190 and SR-210. Officials say snow is starting to stick to the roadway, creating […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Carbon School District cancels classes due to snowstorm

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – School has been canceled for students at Carbon School District due to a snowstorm on Wednesday. Officials are citing safety as a concern, saying school buses cannot safely transport students due to unplowed roads in the area. The district plans to reopen the school tomorrow and is making sure campus parking […]
PRICE, UT
ABC4

Slick, icy road conditions causing messy commute, crashes along I-215

UTAH (ABC4) – Morning commuters should plan ahead as slick, dangerous road conditions have caused a number of crashes on Tuesday morning. As Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for most of the state through Wednesday morning and highway officials are asking drivers to slow down and plan ahead for delays. As temperatures drop throughout […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain opening in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Market shoppers will be enjoying a brand new option as a Utah-based grocer comes to town. Founded in Cache Valley, Lee’s Marketplace is opening up its newest location in Herriman on Feb. 23. The new store is located at 14716 S. Marketplace Drive, Herriman, UT. A grand opening ceremony will be […]
HERRIMAN, UT
ABC4

Utah adds over 2k new COVID cases, 13 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,068 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 22, and 13 new deaths over the weekend. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: 2/18: 848 cases 2/19: 566 cases 2/20: 379 cases 2/21: 318 cases Cases With 2,068 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 920,290. Of […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Driver rolls off into Provo River, leaking 20 gallons of fuel

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers responded to an overturned vehicle that crashed into the Provo River on Monday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says an SUV was traveling along US 189 along Provo Canyon when the driver lost control and slid into the river. The car landed upside down in the water and began leaking around […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Olympic athletes touch down in SLC Airport, reunited with loved ones

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games ended on Friday, many Olympic athletes returned home to Utah on Monday. The Salt Lake City International Airport was a scene of reunion, smiles and plenty of handmade signs welcoming the athletes home from their unforgettable journey across the globe. Delta Airlines, the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Call to action to end Utah’s food sales tax

UTAH (ABC4) – Lawmakers are considering a proposal that would remove the sales tax on food. They believe the change would have a huge effect on budget flexibility. Utah State Rep. Judy Weeks Rohner and activists are urging the legislature to kill the food sales tax, and will be hosting a meeting on Tuesday at […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Elk are outsmarting hunters in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – According to a study done by BYU, elk have figured out when it’s hunting season, and have learned to take refuge during that time as a result. The study, which was published the Journal of Wildlife Management, reports that elk are, incredibly, 30% less active on public lands during the season. They’ve […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy