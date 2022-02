The hit HBO series Euphoria is a show of many beautiful yet fascinating contradictions. Recently renewed for a third season, it is a strikingly inventive work from a visual perspective that challenges the form and stands out from anything else on TV right now. It is also a messy narrative experience, seeming to lose sight of key characters in the pursuit of throwing everything at the screen to see what sticks. It boasts an Emmy-award-winning performance from a committed Zendaya who plays the troubled Rue as she struggles with drug addiction. It still frequently gets caught up in itself, making for an uneven viewing experience where many episodes feel haphazardly constructed and even approach being poorly written. There is nothing quite like it airing right now and, for better or worse, there is no denying the simple fact that it is a show that keeps our attention.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO