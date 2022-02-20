EXO's Suho unveils a mysterious teaser, hinting on a potential upcoming release

In their final TCA appearance, the creator and stars of NBC’s This Is Us today reflected on their six years together on the show and the series’ upcoming end. Creator/executive Dan Fogelman also addressed a couple of subjects about Season 6 that have come up often in the past few months, the storyline about the divorce of one of the show’s main couples, Kate and Toby, which was foreshadowed last season, the use of flash-forwards in the final season as it builds towards the series finale as well as whether the story of the Pearsons could continue beyond the end of...

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO