Military

EXO's Suho unveils a mysterious teaser, hinting on a potential upcoming release

By Jia-Lin
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing EXO's leader, Suho's recent discharge from the military, EXO's official SNS account uploaded a mysterious video captioned, "Suho." In the mysterious video released, an eerie clock...

www.allkpop.com

epicstream.com

EXO Suho Teases Special Gift for Fans: What Could It Be?

EXO Suho is now back after his military enlistment. EXO’s Suho has finally been discharged from his mandatory military service. So to address his fans, the group’s leader pens a lengthy note and teases a special gift for his followers. As expected, many started to think about what...
CELEBRITIES
NME

STAYC unveil glitzy teaser for upcoming ‘RUN2U’ music video

STAYC have unveiled the first teaser for the music video of their upcoming single ‘RUN2U’. In the brand-new clip, the K-pop girl group run down a bright blue hallway in slow motion, with light spilling in from a heart-shaped window behind them. The instrumental builds as close-up shots of each of the six members are shown, until we hear a snippet of the song’s chorus: “So I run to you.”
MUSIC
NME

Watch NMIXX’s fierce teaser for their upcoming debut single ‘O.O’

JYP Entertainment‘s new girl group NMIXX have dropped the first teaser for their upcoming debut single ‘O.O’. The clip begins with the seven members of NMIXX performing a brief section of the new song’s choreography in the middle of a foggy, barren dry sea floor, as a damaged, abandoned ship looms over them ominously.
WORLD
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Creator On Kate & Toby’s Divorce, Upcoming Flash-Forwards & Potential Future Reunion Movie – TCA

In their final TCA appearance, the creator and stars of NBC’s This Is Us today reflected on their six years together on the show and the series’ upcoming end. Creator/executive Dan Fogelman also addressed a couple of subjects about Season 6 that have come up often in the past few months, the storyline about the divorce of one of the show’s main couples, Kate and Toby, which was foreshadowed last season, the use of flash-forwards in the final season as it builds towards the series finale as well as whether the story of the Pearsons could continue beyond the end of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Merch Hints At Mysterious Characters

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is taking a major break from the original manga and anime series, taking the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta, and placing it squarely on Gohan and Piccolo as they battle against the newest androids of the Red Ribbon Army, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. With the movie set to arrive this April in Japan, new merchandise is hinting at two mysterious characters that will be a part of the latest anime project in the Dragon Ball sequel series.
COMICS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Provides Update On “Massive” AEW Announcement

Ahead of Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the “massive” announcement that he teased last week. Khan noted that he cannot make the announcement yet because the company is under non-disclosure agreements as he works on the deal. “I can’t yet [reveal the...
WWE
Popculture

2 Veteran News Anchors Leaving Their Network to Launch New Podcast

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are saying goodbye to BBC News. The two veteran BBC journalists, who previously hosted the Americast podcast together and have around 60 years of BBC experience between them, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that they are leaving the corporation to embark on an "innovative project," the launch of a new podcast for LBC's parent company Global.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video Just Dropped Surprise Season 2 Trailer for Hit Series

Welcome back to Lakeview and the digital afterlife! On Wednesday, Prime Video released a new trailer for Season 2 of its hit series, Upload and the trailer teased quite a few changes for Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), and Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) when the show returns on Friday, March 11th. The new trailer shows Nathan and Ingrid together again in the digital afterlife, Nora back at work at Horizon as well as some major upgrades, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called "prototykes" that are both as hilarious and horrifying as they sound. Check it out for yourself below.
TV SERIES

