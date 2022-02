Over the last few years, Future has been given the title of King of Toxic Masculinity. This is because the artist is constantly talking about his relationships in his music, and typically, he takes a savage approach to how he deals with women. Future's pattern is to mostly seek out women, buy them designer goods, and then simply move on once they become attached to him. Fans have become accustomed to this side of Future, and as it turns out, he is self-aware about it all.

