11 TV Hill: Counties relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions

The county’s indoor mask mandate is set to end at 11:59 p.m. tonight, according to a weekly update from County Executive Marc Elrich. “On Monday, Feb. 21, Montgomery County’s indoor mask mandate will end,” Elrich wrote. “County Council President Gabe Albornoz has said that proof of vaccination legislation will not be voted on at this time. As I have stated since last summer, I believe proof of vaccination could be an important tool—especially during surges like the one we seem to be coming out of. That is why, in December, I asked the Council to implement it as Omicron was surging. I do hope that, if or when another surge happens, we are all willing to consider these kinds of measures to protect the health of our residents.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO