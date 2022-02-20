ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

11 TV Hill: Counties relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions

By Jason Newton
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe masks are coming off inside county-owned buildings in Anne Arundel, Baltimore...

www.wbaltv.com

24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maryland With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MARYLAND STATE
Source of the Spring

County Indoor Mask Mandate to Expire Tonight

The county’s indoor mask mandate is set to end at 11:59 p.m. tonight, according to a weekly update from County Executive Marc Elrich. “On Monday, Feb. 21, Montgomery County’s indoor mask mandate will end,” Elrich wrote. “County Council President Gabe Albornoz has said that proof of vaccination legislation will not be voted on at this time. As I have stated since last summer, I believe proof of vaccination could be an important tool—especially during surges like the one we seem to be coming out of. That is why, in December, I asked the Council to implement it as Omicron was surging. I do hope that, if or when another surge happens, we are all willing to consider these kinds of measures to protect the health of our residents.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hundreds Of Maryland Businesses Will Receive COVID-19 Recovery Awards, Hogan Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of Maryland’s well-known breweries, bakeries, and cafes are getting a financial boost from Gov. Larry Hogan’s $25 million economic recovery initiative, which aims to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space through financial incentives. They are among more than 350 small businesses and commercial developers that stand to benefit from the Project Restore Awards. The businesses have a variety of interests spanning from oyster shucking to kitchen remodeling. They will collectively receive $14.5 million in the form of rental grants or sales tax relief rebates, according to state officials. Hogan announced the creation of the $25 million initiative in June 2021. The...
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Mask Mandates Start To Drop This Week, School System To Meet On Masking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders will start to see significant changes with mask policies across the state this week. Starting Tuesday, the state and several counties will no longer require masks in government buildings. Many mask mandates for businesses had already expired. As of Feb. 22, 2022, the state of Maryland, Anne Arundel County, Howard County, and Montgomery County will no longer require masks in government buildings. In Howard County where officials say COVID-19 cases are down about 90 percent from the peak, County Executive Calvin Ball says it’s now safe to lift the indoor mask mandate. “I’ll probably be wearing my mask here and there, but...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

Building collapse in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — There was a partial building collapse in the 100 block of West All Saints Street. On their official Facebook page, the Frederick Police Department said that they are assisting fire and rescue and that West All Saints Street will be closed from Court Street to Bentz Street until further notice.
FREDERICK, MD
#Covid
WUSA9

Gov. Youngkin meets with northern Virginia families, discusses removal of school mask mandates

LEESBURG, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with families in northern Virginia Thursday, just one day after signing a bill to make masking optional in Virginia schools. The governor's signature on the bill proved a pivotal moment for his administration, which has been working to end school mask mandates since Youngkin's first day in office. He included an emergency clause to make the bill effective no later than March 1.
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WUSA9

Virginia governor apologizes for mixing up Black women lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has apologized after mistaking one Black legislator for another in a text message. Youngkin issued the apology after Sen. Louise Lucas called attention to the mistake on Twitter. She noted that she received a text message from Youngkin congratulating her for a floor speech connected to Black History Month.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Bought $48M Virginia Estate

A sprawling estate described as the most expensive home ever sold in the D.C. area is owned by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, public records show. The River View estate, located in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County, Virginia, sits along the Potomac River and boasts seven bedrooms spread out across 16,000 square feet. The property includes its own spa, eight terraces and a 2,600-square-foot guest house, the listing says.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NottinghamMD.com

Bengies Drive-In Theatre faces blowback after posting ‘outdated’ conditions of employment

UPDATE: Bengies has responded to the recent criticism and announced an upcoming change in ownership – details here. Original story below… —— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A famous drive-in located in Middle River got a little more famous this week, although perhaps not for the reasons they would like. It seems Bengie’s Drive-In Theatre is hiring, and some residents took exception to … Continue reading "Bengies Drive-In Theatre faces blowback after posting ‘outdated’ conditions of employment" The post Bengies Drive-In Theatre faces blowback after posting ‘outdated’ conditions of employment appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland lawmakers target disappearing text messages used by governor

Maryland lawmakers want to make sure the quickly deleted text messages used by Gov. Larry Hogan and his staff are retained as public records. The Republican governor and his team have used the messaging app Wickr, which allows users to automatically delete messages, potentially skirting state open records laws. That raised concern among lawmakers and good-government advocates that public ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Maryland Supreme Court hears case from D.C. sniper seeking new sentence

Maryland's highest court heard arguments Tuesday on whether Washington, D.C., sniper Lee Boyd Malvo's six life sentences without possibility of parole should be reconsidered because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision barring mandatory life sentences for juveniles. Kiran Iyer, a Maryland public defender, argued that life without parole sentences...
MARYLAND STATE

