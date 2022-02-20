Watch Now: How to stick to new habits, and more videos to improve your life

Opting for legumes and vegetables instead of red meat and processed foods can add years to your life span, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine. A woman in her 60s who focuses on a healthier diet can increase her lifespan by eight years while a...
If you began working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re likely aware by now of the many ways in which switching to remote work changes your daily routine. Aside, perhaps, for more time to focus on home tasks, cooking, and spending quality time with your...
Many of us will be familiar with the feeling of becoming off-balance during a jog or toppling to one side during a yoga class. But no matter your age or level of fitness, it is possible to achieve better balance through exercise.
As everything in life has become more convenient, more virtual and less dependent on place, a permanent change to working from home was bound to happen. But no one thought it’d happen this quickly. For many, the sheer speed with which we’ve made this shift to WFH has outpaced the development of good work habits or even basic supplies like a good desk chair.
Women who regularly wash dishes, clean the house and cook meals have healthier hearts than those who sit back and take it easy, a study suggests. Scientists at the University of California followed 5,500 women who were asked to wear movement-tracking gadgets for a week. Results showed women who did...
Everyone knows that too much sodium isn’t good for you. The problem is that salt makes so many foods taste better. But why is that, and are there healthier ways to flavor our food? Consumer Reports reveals why we like salt so much, what kinds are better for us, and which seasonings you can use instead.
Communication is essential to all relationships, but a lack of effective communication could leave you unsure of where you stand. Here’s what to do next. Learning to communicate clearly and consistently with others is an essential tool for developing healthy relationships. If you’re able to communicate well, you may...
Communication is vital for healthy relationships. Being able to talk openly and honestly with the people in your life allows you to share, learn, respond, and forge lasting bonds. This is a vital part of any relationship, including those with friends and family, but it can be particularly important in romantic relationships.
Whether it was from a blog post or the instruction manual of your new wearable health device, you've probably heard along the way that taking 10,000 steps a day is good for you. If you're an entrepreneur keen to maximize your health, energy, and productivity, you probably took that advice.
