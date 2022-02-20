ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

I-84 Road-Rage Incident Leads To Exit Ramp Shooting, CT State Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A54yA_0eK43yX400
Police have asked the public for information after a vehicle was shot during a road rage incident in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Police have asked the public for information after a vehicle was shot during a road-rage incident in Connecticut.

Police responded to a shooting on the I-91 northbound Exit 33 ramp in Hartford on Saturday, Feb. 19, according to Connecticut State Police.

State Police determined that two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident on I-84 eastbound between Bristol and Hartford.

The two vehicles entered I-91 northbound and exited the interstate at the exit where the shooting happened, police said.

Police said no injuries were reported in the shooting.

The driver's side door of the vehicle targeted in the shooting sustained a gunshot, and that vehicle crashed into the guardrail at the intersection of Jennings Road and the Exit 33 off-ramp, police reported.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call 860-534-1070 X6045.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

CT Woman Busted Driving 127 MPH On I-95, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was busted for reckless driving after being clocked speeding at more than 125 mph on I-95, police said. In Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, state police troopers stopped Hartford resident LaToya Huff, age 36, shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 when she was clocked driving 127 mph in a 65 mph zone in a 2017 Dodge Charger.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
Daily Voice

PA State Police Look For Hit-Run Driver In Route 22 Crash

Pennsylvania State Police police seek the public’s help locating a vehicle that struck another car on Route 22 in Lehigh County and fled, authorities said. Troopers responded to the westbound side at mile marker 323.6 in Hanover Township on a report of a hit-and-run crash around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, state police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Erratic Driver Who Struck Jersey Shore Police Officer Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

A 49-year-old man from Middlesex County has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an off-duty Aberdeen police official hospitalized, authorities said. Christopher Uszenski, of Old Bridge, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision with serious bodily injury, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Cars
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

Victim Shot In The Head In Frenchtown (DEVELOPING)

One person was rushed to a nearby hospital after being shot in the head in Frenchtown Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say. The shooting occurred near 535 Byram Kingwood Rd. around 3 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, the initial report...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Woman, 59, Killed In Jersey Shore Crash: Police

A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. On Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3:53 p.m., Barnegat police responded to Barnegat Boulevard North and Cole Drive for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Police found the driver of one of the vehicles, Alice...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#I 84#Connecticut State Police
Daily Voice

Police Officer Injured Investigating Shooting In Westchester

A police officer in Westchester was injured after crashing while investigating a shooting that left a 52-year-old man hospitalized, authorities announced. Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to North Bond Street at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, where there was a report of a shooting that left one man with injuries.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Woman Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into CT Residence

A Connecticut woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a mobile home. The incident took place in New London County just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, in Groton. According to Captain Gregory McCarthy, of the Groton Police, when officers arrived on the scene...
GROTON, CT
Daily Voice

Drug Defendant, 57, Found Dead In Paterson Police Holding Cell

A 57-year-old Paterson woman who was arrested on crack possession charges was found dead in a city police holding cell, state authorities confirmed. The as-yet unidentified woman had been arrested last Thursday, Feb. 17, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said on Monday. "According to the preliminary investigation,...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Hamilton Crash With SUV

A 39-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with an SUV in Hamilton Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Xavier Zayas, of Hamilton, was riding a 2004 Suzuki GSX motorcycle west on S. Broad Street when he tried to pass a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander on the right while the vehicle was turning right on to Gropp Avenue around 12 p.m., Hamilton Police said.
HAMILTON, OH
Daily Voice

2 Men Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

Two men were wounded by gunfire in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Monday, Feb. 21, at 6:13 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Police found two victims and evidence of gunfire in the first block of South Florida Avenue....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
221K+
Followers
36K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy