ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

TAYLOR ORGANIZATION LEAD THE VOTE CHARGE

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Saturday morning the Taylor Organization, a local group made...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taylor, TX
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Elections
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Reuters

USWNT players and U.S. Soccer settle equal pay dispute

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and governing body U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday they have agreed to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay on what the players described as a landmark day for the sport. The settlement will see $22 million distributed in...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Bailes

Comments / 0

Community Policy