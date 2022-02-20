Salesforce.com: I Continue To Have Mixed Feelings On This Software Giant

ARKK is down by 60% from its 2021 high amid the extreme volatility in high-growth tech names. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has come to exemplify the current market environment of extreme volatility, particularly among high-growth and unprofitable tech stocks that make up the fund's investing theme of "disruptive innovation". Indeed, ARKK is now down by nearly 60% from its all-time high which is quite a turnaround considering it was one of the best-performing ETFs in the entire market back in 2020 when it returned 153%. The key here is to recognize that ARKK as a "thematic fund" was never expected to outperform in all market conditions but is best viewed as a tactical or strategic trading vehicle that can complement a more diversified portfolio. We believe the fund looks interesting here with its concentrated exposure to a group of beaten-down names that maintain a positive long-term outlook. While we expect volatility to continue, we are bullish on ARKK and see upside going forward with the selloff helping to balance valuation concerns.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO