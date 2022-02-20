ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salesforce.com: I Continue To Have Mixed Feelings On This Software Giant

By Gary Alexander
Cover picture for the articleShares of Salesforce have fallen in sympathy with other software stocks, down ~30% from highs above $300. Software industry veterans are uniquely aware that salesforce.com (CRM) is the company that started the whole SaaS craze. When Marc Benioff was still a protege of Larry Ellison at Oracle (ORCL), he envisioned that...

