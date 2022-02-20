ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin man who called 911 to thank police later arrested for 7th OWI

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036MGr_0eK433kG00
Arrested: A Wisconsin man was charged with OWI for the seventh time. (Chalabala/iStock)

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man faces his seventh drunken driving charge after deputies said he called authorities to thank them, hung up on them and then was later spotted driving erratically.

Daniel Tesnow, 47, of Madison, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and eluding police, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer told WMTV-TV. Tesnow also almost struck an oncoming vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Earlier Friday, Tesnow had called 911 from the Magnuson Grand Hotel in Blooming Grove, Wisconsin, to “thank the staff for their service” but abruptly hung up the phone, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

When a dispatcher called back, Tesnow “became angry,” Schaffer told the newspaper.

Shortly after the telephone call, dispatchers received a 911 call to report a possible drunk driver at a gas station in Stoughton, the Journal reported.

A deputy spotted the vehicle, which was allegedly “driving erratically” and nearly collided head-on with a vehicle driving in the opposite direction, WMTV reported.

The deputy was able to stop the driver in the town of Dunn and identified him as Tesnow, the Journal reported.

Tesnow was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail around 1:30 p.m. CST, the television station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Lake City man arrested, accused of Valentine’s Day shooting near school

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake City man has been arrested and charged for a shooting on Valentine’s Day that shut down a nearby school. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Darris Moore pulled a gun out and began shooting at a person during a disagreement. The incident happened 100 yards away from Lake City Middle School, forcing a lockdown and disrupting afternoon dismissal.
LAKE CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunn, WI
City
Stoughton, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Police#911#Wmtv Tv#The Magnuson Grand Hotel#Nbc15 Madison#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
86K+
Followers
88K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy