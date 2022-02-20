Finland's president says world 'almost in a colder situation' than during Cold War

Related
Vladimir Putin and Russia are threatening the world, not just Ukraine. Here's how NATO can respond.
NATO needs to prepare for the reality of a more aggressive Russia in the face of tensions with Ukraine. It's time to strengthen alliances.
I’m a former Moscow correspondent. Don’t let Vladimir Putin fool you: Russia’s war in Ukraine is only about one thing.
As towering skyscrapers rose in Moscow atop a pile of oil cash, Putin's government became more backwards-looking and isolated.
UK says ‘serious doubts’ exist within Russian military about invading Ukraine
Britain believes there are figures within Russian military and security services who have “serious doubts” about invading Ukraine as the Kremlin continues to move more troops within 50km of the border. The claim, made on Monday, is understood to be based on western intelligence, although the concerns that...
Finland's president sees changes in Putin: 'It was a different kind of behavior'
He said his nation might consider joining NATO if it felt threatened.
Harvard economist and former Obama advisor says Russia is 'basically a big gas station' and is otherwise 'incredibly unimportant' in the global economy
On the brink of imposing sanctions on Russia, the US and Europe have sought to reduce a ripple effect that could destabilize their own economies.
Putin says Macron told him Ukraine leadership is ready to implement Minsk peace deal
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had told him Ukraine's leadership was ready to implement the Minsk peace process and was working on fresh ideas to hold elections in two breakaway regions. In televised remarks, Putin was responding to...
The US ambassador to the United Nations said Putin 'wants the world to travel back' to a 'time when empires ruled the world'
Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia would control Ukraine, Finland, parts of Poland and Turkey, and other European countries if Putin gets his way.
Trump says he doesn’t think Biden will run for second term and claims he is beating his successor in the polls
Donald Trump has said he does not believe Joe Biden will run again for president and described the Democrat as being “so bad”, in further remarks about the 2024 presidential election. The former Republican president told hosts ofThe Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Tuesday that he did not approve of Mr Biden’s record and did not believe his 2020 opponent would run again in 2024. “I don’t think he’s going to run, or I don’t think he’s — you know, he could run and maybe somebody would run against him, and that’s very rare, that something like...
Gen. Petraeus: Putin's preparing to deliver a Russian example of 'shock and awe'
Retired Four Star General David Petraeus joined "Your World" Monday to discuss if a Russian invasion of Ukraine is inevitable and whether Vladimir Putin has set his sights beyond Ukraine and into the Baltic states. GENERAL DAVID PETRAEUS: It’s very hard to say what he’s planning at this point other...
Tulsi Gabbard calls Kamala Harris' Russia marks were 'embarrassing': This is not rocket science
Former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard slammed the Biden administration Monday on "Hannity," calling out Kamala Harris’ "embarrassing" Russia remarks and saying the Vide President does not have the temperament to be the voice of the United States on the world stage. TULSI GABBARD: This is embarrassing. It’s hard...
Finland's 'Putin whisperer' president on Russia's endgame in Ukraine
Finnish President Sauli Niinistö joins CNN's Dana Bash to share his unique insight after a decade of dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia claims to have killed 5 Ukrainian soldiers in its territory, the most serious allegation yet as US intel warns Moscow is looking for a pretext for war
Russia said it killed members of a Ukrainian "sabotage and reconnaissance group" on Monday. Ukraine vehemently denied the report.
Donald Trump Predicts 'China's Going to Be Next,' Will Invade Taiwan
Trump suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping would follow the example of his "twin sister" Russian President Vladimir Putin by staging an invasion of Taiwan.
Turkey's Erdogan says Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions unacceptable
ANKARA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine was "unacceptable" and he called on all parties to respect international laws, broadcaster NTV and others reported on Tuesday. NATO member Turkey is a maritime neighbour with Ukraine and Russia in...
China Warns U.S. of 'Full-Scale Confrontation,' Talks Taiwan, Ukraine in Call
"We cannot simply use competition to define bilateral relations." Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was said to have told Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Russian Financial Markets Collapse, US Futures Plummet Over Fears Of Ukraine Invasion
Russia’s financial markets collapsed on Monday to their lowest level in more than a year as tensions ramped up in eastern Ukraine and the Kremlin rejected plans for a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden. What Happened: The ruble and European shares tumbled, while...
Biden Administration Backtracks, Is Now Calling Russia's Attack on Ukraine an Invasion
Democrats and Republicans have referred to Russian troops entering Ukraine's eastern regions as an "invasion."
Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile
Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
Qatar says "almost impossible" to quickly replace Russian supplies to Europe
DOHA/LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Neither Qatar nor any other single country has the capacity to replace Russian gas supplies to Europe with liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the event of disruption due to a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Qatar's energy minister said on Tuesday. With most of Qatari...
Trump Calls Putin Moving Troops Into Ukraine for Peacekeeping 'Genius'
Trump said he "always knew" Putin wanted Ukraine and called the strategy "pretty savvy."
