Finland's 'Putin whisperer' president on Russia's endgame in Ukraine

 3 days ago

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö joins CNN's Dana Bash to share his unique insight after a decade of dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says Putin is planning 'the biggest war in Europe since 1945' as intelligence suggests Russia will encircle Ukrainian capital Kiev in coming invasion

Boris Johnson has warned that evidence suggests that Vladimir Putin is planning 'the biggest war in Europe since 1945' and said there are signs the plan has 'in some senses' begun. The Prime Minister told the BBC's Sophie Raworth that intelligence suggests Russia intends to launch an attack coming down...
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
The New Yorker

What Putin Is Really After in Ukraine

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Since last summer, Russia has been heavily building up its military forces...
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
