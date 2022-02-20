Finland's 'Putin whisperer' president on Russia's endgame in Ukraine

Related
Washington Post
Russia’s looming invasion of Ukraine shows why Trump’s first impeachment was necessary and proper
It is easy to forget now that, before he was impeached for inciting an insurrection last January, Donald Trump was impeached for intervening in Ukraine’s affairs for his own political gain. But as Russian troops mass for a likely invasion of the former Soviet satellite, Trump’s abuse of power...
Sen. Lindsey Graham warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine will 'destroy the US-Russia relationship for decades'
"Every president in the near term will be put in a box when it comes to dealing with Russia," Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Sunday.
Washington Post
As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home
In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel
VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
Russia says it may be 'forced' to respond militarily if the US won't agree to its unacceptable security demands on Ukraine
The US and NATO have repeatedly rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from the alliance.
Biden's 'infinite ignorance' in speech makes Russian invasion of Ukraine 'inevitable': Col. Macgregor
A retired Gulf War colonel told Fox News on Tuesday that President Biden showed his decades of foreign affairs "ignorance" with a speech that will only embolden the Kremlin's interest in invading Ukraine. "President Biden gave us a profound demonstration of his infinite ignorance of foreign affairs and especially Russia,"...
Defense One
What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine
As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
Mike Pompeo Says U.S. Should Be 'Crushing the Russians' Via European Energy
Russia is Europe's largest gas supplier and the State Department warned in October that could be used for political ends.
Russia unleashes hypersonic & nuclear missiles as world on brink with 200,000 troops looming for Ukraine invasion
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
This is what would happen to Earth if a nuclear war broke out between the West and Russia
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
Boris Johnson says Putin is planning 'the biggest war in Europe since 1945' as intelligence suggests Russia will encircle Ukrainian capital Kiev in coming invasion
Boris Johnson has warned that evidence suggests that Vladimir Putin is planning 'the biggest war in Europe since 1945' and said there are signs the plan has 'in some senses' begun. The Prime Minister told the BBC's Sophie Raworth that intelligence suggests Russia intends to launch an attack coming down...
AOL Corp
Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'
With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
Finland's president sees changes in Putin: 'It was a different kind of behavior'
He said his nation might consider joining NATO if it felt threatened.
Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
The New Yorker
What Putin Is Really After in Ukraine
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Since last summer, Russia has been heavily building up its military forces...
Putin’s ‘Terminator’ tanks move 2 miles from Ukraine as US warns ‘tens of thousands could die in DAYS’ if Russia invades
RUSSIA has moved 'Terminator' tanks to just two miles from the Ukrainian border, new video shows. The move is the latest firepower being massed by Vladimir Putin and it comes as the US has warned "tens of thousands" could die in the days following an invasion. Footage shows convoys of...
This Surprise ‘Mystery Bridge’ Could Be Putin’s Secret Path to War
Vladimir Putin says Russia is ordering a “partial” drawdown of troops, but satellites overhead are offering a much more mixed picture of the massive Russian military buildup now menacing Ukraine. Photos taken by the commercial imaging company Planet showed that Russian troops have built a pontoon bridge on...
WTHI
Top US general warns of 'horrific' outcome if Russian forces 'unleashed' on Ukraine
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley warned a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be "horrific" for the country and would result in "significant" casualties as he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose a diplomatic path instead. "Given the type of forces that are arrayed ......
If Donald Trump Had Won 'Russians Would Already Be in Kyiv,' John Bolton Says
John Bolton, former national security advisor, said Trump would "have given Ukraine away, basically."
Slate
The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin
So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
