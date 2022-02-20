Dem Rep.: US response to Ukraine crisis is not a 'Democrat-Republican issue'

Related
Tulsi Gabbard calls Kamala Harris' Russia marks were 'embarrassing': This is not rocket science
Former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard slammed the Biden administration Monday on "Hannity," calling out Kamala Harris’ "embarrassing" Russia remarks and saying the Vide President does not have the temperament to be the voice of the United States on the world stage. TULSI GABBARD: This is embarrassing. It’s hard...
Trump Calls Putin Moving Troops Into Ukraine for Peacekeeping 'Genius'
Trump said he "always knew" Putin wanted Ukraine and called the strategy "pretty savvy."
Reps. Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, AOC, and Cori Bush join 39 other lawmakers to urge Biden to seek congressional approval before sending troops into Ukraine
The lawmakers, some of whom have historical animosities, appealed to Biden to get approval from Congress before sending troops to Ukraine.
Former Michigan House Republican Leader Reacts to Russia and Ukraine Crisis
An update on tensions along the Ukraine border: Russia has started joint military exercises with Belarus. Top American and European officials continue high-level talks with Moscow in a push for diplomacy, as Ukraine’s military launched its own drills near the border on Thursday using weapons sent by western allies and U.S. troops, as well as providing military equipment to the region.
Daily Beast
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is on a Hot Streak of Stupidity
“I actually don’t believe that Congress is that dumb. No, I’m just kidding. I do,” says co-host Molly Jong-Fast, who notes that some of this is “performative moronic” like when MIT graduate Thomas Massie tried to blame COVID-19 deaths on Medicaid or Sen. John Kennedy, who attended Oxford, circulated fake news about President Biden handing out crack pipes.
Trump's 'Days Are Numbered'—Kirschner Predicts Ex-President to Be Indicted
"It's not coming quickly enough but Justice is coming," the former U.S. Army prosecutor said Saturday.
Putin says Macron told him Ukraine leadership is ready to implement Minsk peace deal
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had told him Ukraine's leadership was ready to implement the Minsk peace process and was working on fresh ideas to hold elections in two breakaway regions. In televised remarks, Putin was responding to...
Vladimir Putin and Russia are threatening the world, not just Ukraine. Here's how NATO can respond.
NATO needs to prepare for the reality of a more aggressive Russia in the face of tensions with Ukraine. It's time to strengthen alliances.
Schumer, Durbin, and Whitehouse voted against vast majority of Trump minority appeals court nominees
Some of the top Democrat senators expected to be involved in advancing President Biden's Supreme Court nominee – who Biden promised would be a Black woman – voted against the vast majority of former President Donald Trump's appeals court nominees who were not white men. According to an...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests AOC Is Not 'Smart' As She Was A Bartender
This is not the first time the New York congresswoman's previous career has been brought up during the pair's long-running feud.
The US ambassador to the United Nations said Putin 'wants the world to travel back' to a 'time when empires ruled the world'
Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia would control Ukraine, Finland, parts of Poland and Turkey, and other European countries if Putin gets his way.
Biden Administration Backtracks, Is Now Calling Russia's Attack on Ukraine an Invasion
Democrats and Republicans have referred to Russian troops entering Ukraine's eastern regions as an "invasion."
Kyle Rittenhouse 'Has No Case' Say Critics, As Kenosha Shooter Plans To Sue Media
The 18-year-old, who was cleared of murder, told Tucker Carlson he is raising money via his "Media Accountability Project."
‘This should terrify the nation’: the Trump ally seeking to run Arizona’s elections
Mark Finchem, a supporter of the ex-president’s ‘big lie’ about the 2020 election, could soon oversee voting in the state
UK says ‘serious doubts’ exist within Russian military about invading Ukraine
Britain believes there are figures within Russian military and security services who have “serious doubts” about invading Ukraine as the Kremlin continues to move more troops within 50km of the border. The claim, made on Monday, is understood to be based on western intelligence, although the concerns that...
Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile
Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
New York Times story about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, conservative activist Ginni Thomas, sparks social-media outcry
The New York Times probes Ginni Thomas's role to keep Trump as president, reinvigorating social media calls for an investigation of Justice Clarence Thomas.
China Warns U.S. of 'Full-Scale Confrontation,' Talks Taiwan, Ukraine in Call
"We cannot simply use competition to define bilateral relations." Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was said to have told Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Harvard economist and former Obama advisor says Russia is 'basically a big gas station' and is otherwise 'incredibly unimportant' in the global economy
On the brink of imposing sanctions on Russia, the US and Europe have sought to reduce a ripple effect that could destabilize their own economies.
Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’
A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
