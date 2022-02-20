ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dem Rep.: US response to Ukraine crisis is not a 'Democrat-Republican issue'

Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, former Bush adviser Scott Jennings, CNN Global Affairs Analyst Susan Glasser, and Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson join CNN's Dana Bash to discuss the standoff in Europe over Ukraine, as well as Democrats' strategy for the midterm elections.

