One person dead, five wounded at Portland park where Amir Locke protests were gathered

One person was killed, and five were injured in a shooting at a park in Portland where protestors were gathered to march for Amir Locke, who was killed by Minneapolis Police earlier this month, authorities reported.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at Normandale Park on Saturday night at approximately 8 p.m., according to the Portland police bureau, The Guardian reported.

One woman was found dead by officers at the park, while two men and three other women were taken to a hospital for medical assistance, police said. The conditions of the five wounded are currently unknown.

Social media flyers shared that the march was for Locke, a Black man who was killed during the execution of a no-knock warrant in Minneapolis at the beginning of the month, according to KOIN-TV . Both the shooting and the march took place at the same park at the same time.

Police have not identified anyone who was involved in the shooting, but the Oregon medical examiner is expected to identify the woman and determine her cause of death soon.

The investigation into what caused the shooting is ongoing, police said.