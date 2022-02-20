Navy Wins Men’s and Women’s Patriot League Titles, Continuing 2020 Streak

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Emmanuel closed out the fourth and final day of the 2022 Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Swimming Championships by taking home the team title in both men’s and women’s swimming. Emmanuel finished with 911 points to take the men’s team title. Barton...
Harvard's Dean Farris returns for his final Ivy League Championship, but Penn freshman Matt Fallon is ready to take his place and step into the spotlight. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Wednesday, February 23 – Saturday, February 26. Denunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ. Defending Champions: Harvard (4x) Start Times:...
We cover all of the Power-5 Conference Championships from last weekend plus international news including an ongoing ISL/FINA lawsuit Current photo via Matt Riley – UVA Communications. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we cover all of the Power-5 Conference Championships that occurred last weekend plus international news including...
Jordyn Wentzel won 3 individual titles and broke an NCAA D3 Record in the 200 breaststroke to help lead her team to a second-straight conference title. Archive photo via MIAC. Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Short Course Yards (25 yards), prelims/finals. St. Catherine’s (MN) senior...
Stone Ridge won the girls' portion of the meet, while the Churchill boys' surprise came in the form of a team victory by a margin of just 2.5 points. Current photo via Matt Rees. Among Winston Churchill’s countless talents – painter, author, and yes, wartime leader – one of the...
Didn't have the time to devote every waking moment to college conference championships last week? Here's a quick recap of the women's ACC Championships. Archive photo via Matt Riley - UVA Communications. 2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS. When: Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th Prelims 10:00am | Finals...
MacNeil has won 11 out of the 12 individual events she's contested in her conference championships career, including going 4/4 in the 100 free and 100 fly. Current photo via @umichswimdive / Twitter. 2022 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS. When: Wednesday, February 16 – Saturday, February 19, 2022. Where: Madison,...
Marist won the boys 4-5A team title, winning two of the relays at these championships. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL ASSOCIATION (GIRLS & BOYS 4-5A RECAP) When:. Diving: Thursday, February 3rd, 2022. Swimming Prelims: Friday, February 4th, 2022. Swimming Finals: Saturday, February 5th, 2022. Where:. McAuley...
The FIU women will vie for their eighth straight Conference USA titles this weekend with Rice hot on their heels. Archive photo via Michael Berlfein (FIU Athletics) 2022 Conference USA Championships (Women) Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022. Liberty Natatorium, Lynchburg, VA. Start Times: 10:30 am prelims / 6:00 pm...
4:37.23 – 500 Free – 1st. In this interview we learn that being an Olympic medalist hasn’t really sunk in yet. Emma also unpacks why she likes training with all that talent at UVA, and, like most elites SwimSwam has recently interviewed, Emma’s a little frustrated that International Team Trials (World Championship Trials) will follow so quickly on the heels of NCAA Champs.
SCY (25 yards) St. Xavier won their 34th-consecutive KHSAA boys swimming & diving team title this past weekend, throwing down a dominant performance wherein they tripled runner-up Henry Clay HS’ score. STX swept the relays, breaking the KHSAA record in two of them, and another pair of individual event...
A group of 322 NCAA, Team USA and Olympic swimmers have signed an open letter to the NCAA in support of Lia Thomas and all trans and nonbinary athletes. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A group of 322 NCAA, Team USA and Olympic swimmers have signed an open letter...
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WEHT)– University of Southern Indiana will have a new conference rival as the Lindenwood University Lions has accepted an invitation to join the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC). Lindenwood sponsors 18 of the OVC’s championship sports and will become official members on July 1. The Lions of Lindenwood will join the University of Arkansas at […]
