Bryson DeChambeau, long rumored to be in discussions with a proposed Saudi-back golf league, released a statement Sunday that, for now, he is staying put on the PGA Tour. “While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I,” DeChambeau said on social media. “As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate all the support.”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO