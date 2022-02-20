Finland's 'Putin whisperer' president on Russia's endgame in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had told him Ukraine's leadership was ready to implement the Minsk peace process and was working on fresh ideas to hold elections in two breakaway regions. In televised remarks, Putin was responding to...
Britain believes there are figures within Russian military and security services who have “serious doubts” about invading Ukraine as the Kremlin continues to move more troops within 50km of the border. The claim, made on Monday, is understood to be based on western intelligence, although the concerns that...
“I actually don’t believe that Congress is that dumb. No, I’m just kidding. I do,” says co-host Molly Jong-Fast, who notes that some of this is “performative moronic” like when MIT graduate Thomas Massie tried to blame COVID-19 deaths on Medicaid or Sen. John Kennedy, who attended Oxford, circulated fake news about President Biden handing out crack pipes.
Former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard slammed the Biden administration Monday on "Hannity," calling out Kamala Harris’ "embarrassing" Russia remarks and saying the Vide President does not have the temperament to be the voice of the United States on the world stage. TULSI GABBARD: This is embarrassing. It’s hard...
ANKARA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine was "unacceptable" and he called on all parties to respect international laws, broadcaster NTV and others reported on Tuesday. NATO member Turkey is a maritime neighbour with Ukraine and Russia in...
Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
World leaders gathered in Germany this weekend for the annual Munich Security Conference. While there, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wants to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the conflict between their two countries. Zelensky also said sanctions on Russia should be made public before a possible invasion of Ukraine. CBS News foreign correspondent Christina Ruffini gives an update.
