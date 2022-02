A promo for tonight's NBA All-Star game has been hacked by the Riddler! A new teaser from the NBA on TNT Twitter account also reveals that there will be a new trailer during tonight's All-Star game. In this teaser for The Batman, what at first appears to be a teaser for the NBA All-Star game on screens outside the stadium goes awry when the screen starts to glitch and reveal the words "unmask the truth" intercut with footage of crime before revealing the Riddler's signature green question mark. The commentator realizes the bat signal is glowing above the stadium when the Batman himself jumps onto the roof. Then, the teaser takes center stage.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO