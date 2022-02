Nicholas Latifi says Formula One could do more to help drivers deal with social media abuse. Latifi received death threats after his late crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December triggered a chain of events which saw Max Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the season to claim the world title.The driver revealed he hired security on a recent trip to London as he felt he and his family were in danger following the threats. He is now trying to encourage those in the sport and officials to open up on the topic.“It is a...

